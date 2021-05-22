Betting: NBA Playoffs | May 22
Minty Bets previews the betting odds for the NBA Playoffs on Saturday May 22.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.
Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight season.
We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.
Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.
Phil Mickelson is playing well so far at the PGA Championship, but can he keep it up?
Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.
The intrigue for NASCAR’s first trip to the Circuit of The Americas road course pepped up not long after the 2021 schedule was released last September. The sprawling 3.41-mile layout was one of a handful of new venues, instantly rising toward the top of the list of NASCAR’s most technical tracks. The intrigue is now […]
The West's focus is the L.A. teams, not the top two seeds.
Three of the four top-ranked players in the world missed the cut at PGA Championship on Friday as Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele had their chances of major silverware blown away at windy Kiawah Island. They all missed the cut by one lousy shot at six-over-par 150 as the championship lost some of its heavy hitters, notwithstanding a star-studded leaderboard headed by Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. After missing the cut as defending champion at the Masters last month, Johnson becomes the first world number one to exit early from two consecutive majors since Greg Norman in 1997.
Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.
The 2018 Rockies won 91 games, their best season since 2009.
Ahead of his UFC 263 matchup vs. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz gives us an inside look at his fight preparation.
It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.
The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.
Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.