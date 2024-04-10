Betting the NBA Awards, Tennis, and NHL Stanley Cup Markets

Bet the EDGE takes your questions every Wednesday. Today was no different as the conversation ranged from NBA Awards to Tennis Grand Slams to Stanley Cup predictions.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) enjoyed and engaging conversation that began with NBA 6th Man of the Year talk that transitioned into a conversation about the Clutch Player of the Year award sparked by the following question.

@nba_punter asks the guys, “Can SGA win COPY? I fell like its possible voters won’t tie themselves to total clutch points as the main metric and will go with the eye test on this one – potentially a consolation award for MVP.” He goes on to ask “How can Curry lose COPY outside of a derozan buzzer beater?”

Both hosts are invested in this market. Dinsick dove in and offered his thoughts.

“I think asking about the systematic nature of Clutch Player of the Year is a really, really fair question…I think ultimately, the way we've continued to look at this throughout the homestretch you just sort by contributions on an overall or a per possession basis in clutch minutes, which is clearly defined on the NBA’s stat dashboard, would tell you that this is still Curry’s to lose.”

Croucher is in lock step with Dinsick and provided statistical support for Curry.

“I think the fact that Curry is beating DeRozan in total clutch points playing 139 clutch minutes versus DeRozan playing 182…Curry has 31 clutch 3-pointers made. The next highest in the entire league is Buddy Hield with 13 and Damian Lillard has 13. Curry’s clutch true shooting percentage is 68%. It's completely insane.”

The conversation pivoted to the world of tennis thanks to this question from Anthony Dabbundo.

@AnthonyDabbundo writes, “set over/unders for career slams for the top men’s players (sinner, carlos, ben, medvedev, etc…).”

Dinsick quite methodically broke it down touching on each but focusing primarily on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner.

“Sinner and Alcaraz are the fun ones here. We have a 10-year peak likely for these two players. They are at the very, very beginning of this peak in their career. Alcaraz has two Slams and Sinner has one. Realistically, it is fair to expect them to be the two best men’s tennis players in the world for the next ten years. That means 40 slams probably going to have one of these to go off as your favorite for most of those. I don't think this is even building this up too much. So, if you have about a 25% chance to win every Slam nominally between these two players, you're expecting to win about 10.”

Dinsick couched that number a little as the conversation continued with Croucher offering a few variables to consider.

”It is so health dependent obviously and the fact that they are going to be going up against each other and it's difficult projecting out ten years in the future when there will be other players. I remember back in the days where the two best players in the world were Andy Roddick and Juan Carlos Ferrero and then all of a sudden here comes Federer.”

Enjoy the day and enjoy a sweat or two.

