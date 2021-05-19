Betting: Can Nadal win his 14th French Open Title?
Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to give his top picks for the upcoming French Open in Paris, France.
Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to give his top picks for the upcoming French Open in Paris, France.
Wimbledon is gearing up for a Glastonbury-style dash for tickets, with up to 100,000 set to go on sale in the days before the tournament starts next month. The All England Club have confirmed for the first time that they were confident of increasing the number of tickets available above 25 per cent of capacity - which until now has meant a baseline of just 10,500 each day – in a move that raises hopes about Britain hosting bigger crowds this summer. But it is understood that the AELTC will not be able to begin their sales process until the Government releases its guidance on Stage 4 of the Covid roadmap. If concerns over the new Indian variant of Covid-19 persist, this could arrive only shortly before – or even on – the proposed “freedom day” of June 21. Tickets are to be released in a series of batches on a first-come-first-served basis on Ticketmaster, or an equivalent platform. And with Wimbledon starting in earnest on June 28, would-be spectators will need to have a flexible approach to their diaries. Numbers remain dependent on Government advice, but an optimistic prediction would suggest that up to 100,000 tickets could go on sale to the general public across the fortnight. Another 45,000 seats are expected to be retained for holders of debentures – the season tickets of Wimbledon – while a separate online sale for clubs and club members will be administered by the Lawn Tennis Association. The effect could be a new generation of spectators. Some days might even turn out to be more reminiscent of a “People’s Sunday” than a traditional Wimbledon as the tournament returns after last year’s pandemic-enforced cancellation. A series of online ticket-drops raises the prospect of fans frenziedly clicking their refresh buttons as when major festivals go on sale, with the main difference being that the process is to be drawn out over several days. Indeed, small numbers of seats could even become available during the tournament itself, as some tickets are usually returned to the club by those unable to attend. If the whole process is unable to begin until the week starting June 21, this will give an even more last-minute feel to the experience – until it is almost an online version of the Wimbledon queue, which normally supplies around 12,000 tickets a day. Meanwhile, Telegraph Sport understands that the AELTC are in conversation with the Bank of England over a seven-figure purchase of the Bank of England Sports Ground in Roehampton. This is a stopgap measure, designed to ensure the smooth running of Wimbledon’s qualifying tournament for the next seven years. In 2028, the qualifying event is due to move from the Bank of England Sports Ground to the 39 new grass courts now being constructed on what was formerly Wimbledon Park Golf Club. Once the qualifying tournament has been shifted, this new property would probably be sold on.
The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.
Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.
Minty Bets previews the betting odds for Red Sox-Blue Jays and Astros-A's on Wednesday May 19.
Paris Saint-Germain have a domestic double in their sights after they won the French Cup by beating Monaco 2-0 in Wednesday's final at the Stade de France.
The head of UK Anti-Doping, Nicole Sapstead, is leaving to take up a new role with the International Tennis Integrity Agency after 12 years with the organisation, UKAD said on Wednesday. Sapstead, who has been chief executive of UKAD for six years, will become the ITIA's Senior Director for Anti-Doping. "I am delighted for Nicole on being selected for a new role at the ITIA, where she will lead the sport's worldwide anti-doping programme," UKAD chair Trevor Pearce said in a statement.
For decades the CNN correspondent has stoically covered some of the world’s most important stories. Thanks to the events of the last year, though, the world got to see the person behind the news.
Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Tuesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.
Cute sandals actually go with everything. The post 7 sandals available at Nordstrom for under $50 appeared first on In The Know.
General Electric's (GE) Renewable Energy to supply wind turbines at Dogger Bank C and pumped storage turbines at Pumped Hydro Storage Power Plant. These will boost its presence in England and Austria.
That's what happens when the opponent exits the first quarter with a 17-point lead.
Serena Williams' disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old has only won one match since the Australian Open.
After 97 starts over seven seasons, right tackle Morgan Moses appears to have played his final game with the Washington Football Team. Washington has given Moses permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Moses is scheduled to make $7.75 million in 2021. Washington drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, [more]
Issa Rae is speaking out about how late rapper Nipsey Hussle assisted in easing the tension between herself and his girlfriend, actress Lauren London. Speaking to Vanity Fair for their latest cover story, the star and creator of the hit HBO series Insecure recalled how she detailed in her best-selling memoir the obstacles she faced while pitching her web series Awkward Black Girl. When London caught wind of her remarks, she allegedly “took offense to that,” and Rae said the moment is still one of her “biggest regrets.”
It’s been nearly four weeks since the public memorial service was held for beloved rapper and forever Ruff Ryder DMX. Now, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons is finally speaking out and giving some bittersweet insight into how things have been for her and her family.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel explained LeBron James' status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The pro fighter allegedly sent a suspect to the hospital after catching him in the act.
The solution isn't simple. It will require billions of dollars and governors, Congress and the president all working together.
This overview of prehistoric avian fossils in the Liaoning Province of China reveals how evolutionary "dead-ends" led to modern birds. The post Amazingly Preserved Bird Fossils Reveal Links to Dinosaurs appeared first on Nerdist.