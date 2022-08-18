Betting: What is most likely Super Bowl outcome?
Minty Bets and Jared Quay give their selections for who will compete in Super Bowl 57 and which team will win it all.
McMahon, who has been friends with Trump for years, retired last month amid an investigation into misconduct claims against him.
Deshaun Watson will be eligible to return until the Browns' Week 13 game against the Texans after settling his personal conduct case with the NFL.
There are 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2022. Heres how to watch them on Amazon Prime Video this NFL season.
Regression is unavoidable in the NFL, but that doesn't mean the star players you're targeting won't be fantasy relevant in 2022.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has nothing but praise for Johnny Hekker.
Florence Pugh has opened up about the impact that being famous had on her relationship with Zach Braff, revealing that they've called time on their romance.
Fantasy football analyst and seasoned degenerate Dalton Del Don reveals what long-shot bets he's placing for the 2022 NFL season.
Watch Kamaru Usman go toe to toe with Colby Covington at UFC 268.
Tom Brady’s leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be longer than initially expected. When Bucs coach Todd Bowles announced last week the 45-year-old quarterback was taking a planned, 11-day absence from the team to address “personal things”, the understanding was Brady would return after the team’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on 20 August. On Thursday, Bowles suggested Brady may be away from the team longer when pressed on the timeline for his return.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!The Beavers took to the field for their 14th day of fall camp Thursday morning. Here’s everything that happened on campus on a really muggy and sticky day.
Kyle Philips faked Logan Ryan out of his cleats during Day 2 of Titans-Bucs joint practices.
The former Trump aide's forecast for violence came to fruition months later when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.
Jurors in R. Kelly’s federal child pornography trial had been told the evidence in the case would transport them back in time, but they probably didn’t think they’d find themselves watching the 1998 Grammy Awards. “Every once in a while, a song comes along that touches us all in a way that is out of the ordinary,” actor Kelsey Grammer said on the snippet of the show played in court Wednesday. ...
The UFC heavyweight champion vented frustrations about fighter pay.
Quinn Ewers and Brenen Thompson could not have been more in sync on this throw.
As expected, Mayfield is likely to win the competition with Darnold in Carolina:
A large contingent of friends, family and members of Trey Lance's former high school football team were on hand to watch him practice Thursday.
The competition continues between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, with no timeline for a decision. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the team will let things play out at least through the second preseason game. “When we know, we know,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “It could be two weeks; it could [more]
What games are currently scheduled for Sunday Night Football in the 2022 NFL season?
#Chargers make Derwin James highest-paid safety amid #Bills-Jordan Poyer stalemate: