Betting MNF props: Targeting Big Ben in career home game finale

"Monday Night Football" will play host to Big Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game of his career at Heinz Field as the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) will face the Cleveland Browns. This game has seen a major line move from Browns (-3) after Cleveland was officially eliminated from the playoff picture Sunday.

Perhaps there’s no value to be had with the spread and even now with the total after it jumped to 43.5 from the 40.5 opening line, but maybe we can find some value in props. Here are some options for the final Monday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season.

Prop: Ben Roethlisberger OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100)

You want to give me plus money on Big Ben’s last home game? Sign me up. Roethlisberger has had only five games throwing for multiple scores. However, three of those games were at home. The Browns have given up multiple touchdowns to only two quarterbacks in the last six games (Aaron Rodgers and Mac Jones) but the other opponents were rushing teams in the Ravens, a lackluster Lions offense and the Raiders during a weird altered-schedule COVID game.

Prop: Pat Freiermuth anytime touchdown (+250)

The Steelers TE is the co-lead in receiving touchdowns with seven, tied with WR Diontae Johnson. Freiermuth missed the Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs after being placed in concussion protocols but was a full participant in practice and has no injury tag. The Browns are one of the worst teams at defending TEs, giving up eight touchdowns to this position. Freiermuth has seven scores this season, with at least one score in five of his last eight games.

Prop: Ben Roethlisberger anytime touchdown (+1400)

This is completely a, for-fun, why-not, let’s-just-do-it type of bet. Roethlisberger has 20 rushing scores in his career with just one posted in his last three seasons, but it was two games ago in a 19-13 win over the Titans. It is Big Ben’s final home game — one more to put the stamp on his career?