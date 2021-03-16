Betting: Michigan State vs UCLA Preview

TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot after re-aggravating the injury last Friday against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. "He’s been playing well, functioning at a really high level, and then over the course of the year, just started to get a little bit of breakdown and/or an accumulative effect of small things happening," athletic trainer Alex Wong said on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show with Brian Boesch and Terry Mills. "And then unfortunately he was just having enough discomfort with our entry here to Indianapolis … ultimately, we ended up not playing him anymore [against Maryland] and then investigating further."