Betting: Michigan State vs UCLA Preview
Preston Johnson previews his top bets in the East Region in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Preston Johnson previews his top bets in the East Region in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State vs. UCLA in 2021 NCAA tournament: Scouting the matchup between the Spartans and Bruins in March Madness
Throughout the 2010s, NCAA women's basketball was top-heavy. This year, at least eight teams could realistically win a national title
Alabama basketball will be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament where it will open up against No. 15 seed Iona
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson continues to rack up accolades. The Alexandria, Va., native has been named an Associated Press second-team All-American, after being honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-America selection by Sporting News last week. Senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner earned honorable mentions.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 29
Hunter Dickinson is a member of the Associated Press All-America second team.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot after re-aggravating the injury last Friday against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. "He’s been playing well, functioning at a really high level, and then over the course of the year, just started to get a little bit of breakdown and/or an accumulative effect of small things happening," athletic trainer Alex Wong said on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show with Brian Boesch and Terry Mills. "And then unfortunately he was just having enough discomfort with our entry here to Indianapolis … ultimately, we ended up not playing him anymore [against Maryland] and then investigating further."
Andy Behrens, Pete Thamel, Krysten Peek and Preston Johnson break down the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top-seeded Illinois looking to make a run at its first NCAA tournament title.
Check out the top of our latest MLB Dynasty Rankings for mixed leagues from the 2021 MLB Draft Guide. (Getty Images)
After a dismal end to a promising conference campaign, UCLA is grateful to be playing in the First Four of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State.
From first-round upset picks for the NCAA tournament to who will win March Madness in 2021, this is your one-stop shop for bracket tips and more.
Not all NCAA tournament draws are equal.
Juwan Howard discusses his team's practices, who needs to step up in Livers' absence and more.
These aren't necessarily the best players in the tournament, but the players with the best chance to make some noise in the coming weeks.
Free Press sports writers and columnist predict which teams will advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis and who will be the national champion:
Archie Miller, who was fired as Hoosiers men's basketball coach on Monday, finishes his Indiana career with a 67-58 record, 33-44 in Big Ten play.
The Timberwolves and Celtics are reportedly interested.
After President Joe Biden’s giant COVID-19 relief bill passed Congress, he made a prime-time address to the nation and presided over a Rose Garden ceremony. Biden’s views on gun regulation have evolved along with his party — at one point reluctant to impose too many restrictions that blue-collar Democrats opposed — to a near-unanimous call to do something about gun violence after a spate of mass shootings. In the early months of Biden's presidency, even popular proposals like background checks are lower on his list of priorities and their prospects in the Senate cloudy.
Videographic illustrating the International Space Station. After 20 years of continuous habitation, the International Space Station has entered its "Golden Age" and is abuzz with activity -- thanks in large part to the return of US rocket launches via commercial partner SpaceX. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Henry Darrow, a prolific TV actor from the 1950s through the early 2000s who found his breakthrough success as Manolito Montoya, son of a wealthy Mexican ranch owner on NBC’s hit 1967-71 Western The High Chaparral, died Sunday at his home in Wilmington, NC. He was 87. His death was announced on Facebook by his former […]