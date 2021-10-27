Betting: Will Michigan Cover -4 at Michigan State?

SNY

John Harper takes on Anthony Recker in Round 1 and then former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins steps in to make his debut against his former catcher. Will Blevins pull out the upset? Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals