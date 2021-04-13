Betting: How many QBs will go in the 1st Rd of the NFL Draft?

USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman’s tenure with the Patriots has come to an end. According to the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday, the Patriots released the 34-year-old and the reason cited was a failed physical. Julian Edelman’s tenure with the Patriots has come to an end. According to the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday, the Patriots released the 34-year-old and the reason cited was a failed physical. Julian Edelman’s tenure with the Patriots has come to an end. According to the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday, the Patriots released the 34-year-old and the reason cited was a failed physical.