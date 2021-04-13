Betting: How many QBs will go in the 1st Rd of the NFL Draft?
Frank Schwab gives his three best prop bets for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Baltimore Ravens could surprise many in the 2021 Draft and select someone out of the ordinary. Who could they potentially target?
In the past twenty years, the Falcons have held a top-5 selection only twice.
Quarterbacks are always overdrafted, leading to an interesting prop at BetMGM.
Julian Edelman's tenure with the Patriots has come to an end. According to the NFL's transaction wire on Monday, the Patriots released the 34-year-old and the reason cited was a failed physical.
Julian Edelman's NFL career has come to an end after 11 seasons with the Patriots. Here's a look back at some of his top moments in New England.
Will the 49ers select Mac Jones, Trey Lance or Justin Fields at No. 3 overall?
The Baltimore Ravens are seemingly looking for a veteran edge rusher, and they are reportedly keeping tabs on pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney
Tom Brady took to Instagram on Monday with a lengthy, emotional message to Julian Edelman after the longtime Patriots wideout announced his retirement from football.
We continue with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 25 overall — a ballhawking safety who could start Day 1.
Kam Curl proved a lot of people wrong in 2020, including these plugged-in pundits who didn't expect much out of Washington's seventh-rounder.
In this weeks Raiders mailbag, the secondary, the possibility of acquiring veteran cornerback Richard Sherman and questions about the mounting pressure on Jon Gruden to get this team into the playoffs are some of the topics on the minds of fans.
The Baltimore Ravens are set to host free agent pass rusher Justin Houston on Tuesday. The 10-year veteran is currently a free agent
The Bears are among the teams that Peter Schrager believes should be engaging with the Falcons for the fourth overall pick in the draft.
Mac Jones continues to be the most common name associated with the 49ers at No. 3, but some league executives aren't sold.
Pick your favorite! Two dueling mock drafts for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.
Ranking the importance of positional needs is the final piece of the puzzle in building a draft board for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
Will the Seahawks draft one of the top 10 running backs in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here are some questions surrounding the top prospects in the RB class.