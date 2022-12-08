Betting: Will Lions stay hot vs. Vikings on Sunday?

Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

Video Transcript

PAMELA MALDONADO: Hey Yahoo Sportsbook, I'm Pam Maldonado with "Stats that Matter for Week 14" of the NFL. In the past four weeks, the Jared Goff led Detroit Lions are second in the league for offensive scoring behind only the Kansas City Chiefs. Take Lions -125 on the moneyline against the Minnesota Vikings. There is something brewing down in Detroit. The Lions have won four of its last five games with the one loss by three points against Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills. Lions head coach Dan Campbell, he has been an absolute game changer for this team, between the culture, the no quit attitude, the Lions offense is pretty good.

And the recent data definitely reflects that Detroit has covered five straight games and leads the league in red zone scoring percentage. Vikings defense plays zone coverage at the second highest rate in the league. Well, guess who the number one quarterback is again zone? Jared freaking Goff. In the past four weeks, Goff against zone coverage, 79% completion and a league high 9.6 yards per pass attempt.

The Vikings tend to keep games pretty close, but for an added bonus, bet Goff and the Lions at -6 for +170. Just to recap, the two plays that I like for Week 14 of the NFL, Lions -125 on the money line and, for an added bonus, Lions -6 on the alt line at +170.

