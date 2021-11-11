Betting lines, score predictions for every SEC game this Saturday

All 14 SEC programs will play a game this weekend, in what will be Week 11 of the 2021 college football season.

The weekend is headlined by Georgia’s visit to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. There’s a few other games as well that should call for an exciting day in the conference, such as Mississippi State at Auburn, Texas A&M at Ole Miss and Arkansas at LSU.

Planning on making bets on this weekend’s games? We provide our score prediction for every matchup in the SEC this weekend.

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Mississippi State vs Auburn

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Trey Elston (22) and linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrate with fans defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u 50.5

Auburn, Alabama

Noon, ESPN

Prediction: Auburn 38, Mississippi State 34

New Mexico State vs Alabama

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) react after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Alabama -51.5, o/u 67.5

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Noon, SEC Network

Prediction: Alabama 55, New Mexico State 10

Georgia vs Tennessee

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) is lifted by offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after running for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Georgia -20.5, o/u 56.5

Knoxville, Tennessee

3:30 p.m., CBS

Prediction: Georgia 31, Tennessee 14

Samford vs Florida

Story continues

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 30: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators throws a pass against Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Line: N/A

Gainesville, Florida

Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Prediction: Florida 55, Samford 17

South Carolina vs Missouri

Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) stiff arms Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Missouri -0.5, o/u 55.5

Columbia, Missouri

4:00 p.m., SECN

Prediction: Missouri 27, South Carolina 24

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (left) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (right) celebrate after a Ealy touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Line: TAMU -2.5, o/u 55.5

Oxford, Mississippi

7:00 p.m., ESPN

Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Ole Miss 27

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) reacts after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Kentucky -21.5, o/u 52.5

Nashville, Tennessee

7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Prediction: Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 17

Arkansas vs LSU

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Arkansas -25, o/u 59.5

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

7:30 p.m., SECN

Prediction: Arkansas 28, LSU 27

[listicle id=57540]

1

1