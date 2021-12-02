Betting lines, score predictions for CFB’s conference championships
One more weekend of football remains before it’s officially bowl season.
A few of the headliners this weekend across America include Oregon-Utah, Baylor-Oklahoma State, Georgia-Alabama and Michigan-Iowa.
Here’s how we predict these games will play out.
Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at UTSA
Sept. 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday’s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Line: WKU -1.5
Friday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
Prediction: UTSA 48, WKU 45
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah
Nov. 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) is rushed by Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) in the fourth quarterer at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Utah -2.5
Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Prediction: Utah 31, Oregon 17
Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
Nov. 27, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) and defensive end Brock Martin (9) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Oklahoma State -5.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET on ABC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Prediction: Oklahoma State 38, Baylor 35
MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis speaks with quarterback Dustin Crum (7) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Kent State -2.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET on ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Prediction: Kent State 51, NIU 43
Mountain West Championship: Utah State at SDSU
Oct. 15, 2021; San Jose, California; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jesse Matthews (45) catches a touchdown pass over San Jose State Spartans defensive back Bobby Brown II (5) during the overtime period at CEFCU Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Line: SDSU -5.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m. ET on FOX
Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
Prediction: SDSU 38, Utah State 14
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana
Oct. 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina; Appalachian State Mountaineers place kicker Chandler Staton (middle) is hoisted up by punter Clayton Howell (30) and tight end Mike Evans (18) following a last second game winning field goal against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Line: App State -2.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana
Prediction: Louisiana 35, Appalachian State 31
SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama
Oct. 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Georgia -6.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET on CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Prediction: Georgia 21, Alabama 17
American Athletic Conference Championship: Houston at Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated UCF Knights 56-21. Syndication: The Enquirer
Line: Cincinnati -10.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET on ABC
Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Prediction: Cincinnati 34, Houston 27
Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs Iowa
Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball as Denzel Burke #29 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends in the second half of the game at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Line: Michigan -10.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Prediction: Michigan 38, Iowa 21
ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Truist Field. William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Pittsburgh -2.5
Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Prediction: Wake Forest 54, Pittsburgh 47
