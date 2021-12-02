Betting lines, score predictions for CFB’s conference championships

One more weekend of football remains before it’s officially bowl season.

A few of the headliners this weekend across America include Oregon-Utah, Baylor-Oklahoma State, Georgia-Alabama and Michigan-Iowa.

Here’s how we predict these games will play out.

Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at UTSA

Sept. 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday’s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Line: WKU -1.5

Friday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Prediction: UTSA 48, WKU 45

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah

Nov. 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) is rushed by Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) in the fourth quarterer at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Utah -2.5

Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Prediction: Utah 31, Oregon 17

Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 27, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) and defensive end Brock Martin (9) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Oklahoma State -5.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET on ABC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Prediction: Oklahoma State 38, Baylor 35

MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis speaks with quarterback Dustin Crum (7) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Kent State -2.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET on ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Prediction: Kent State 51, NIU 43

Mountain West Championship: Utah State at SDSU

Oct. 15, 2021; San Jose, California; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jesse Matthews (45) catches a touchdown pass over San Jose State Spartans defensive back Bobby Brown II (5) during the overtime period at CEFCU Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Line: SDSU -5.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m. ET on FOX

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Prediction: SDSU 38, Utah State 14

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana

Oct. 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina; Appalachian State Mountaineers place kicker Chandler Staton (middle) is hoisted up by punter Clayton Howell (30) and tight end Mike Evans (18) following a last second game winning field goal against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Line: App State -2.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana

Prediction: Louisiana 35, Appalachian State 31

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

Oct. 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Georgia -6.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET on CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Prediction: Georgia 21, Alabama 17

American Athletic Conference Championship: Houston at Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated UCF Knights 56-21. Syndication: The Enquirer

Line: Cincinnati -10.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET on ABC

Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Prediction: Cincinnati 34, Houston 27

Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs Iowa

Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball as Denzel Burke #29 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends in the second half of the game at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Line: Michigan -10.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Prediction: Michigan 38, Iowa 21

ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Truist Field. William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Pittsburgh -2.5

Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Prediction: Wake Forest 54, Pittsburgh 47

