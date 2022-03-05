Betting lines predict a Colorado-Utah nailbiter

Personally, I was quite surprised to see Utah favored (albeit slightly) over the Buffaloes in their Pac-12 regular season finale.

After Colorado beat a strong Arizona team last week, there still seems to be little confidence around the Buffs. Perhaps their losses to Arizona State, Washington and WSU are still lingering in the minds of many oddsmakers.

Another factor going into Saturday’s game is that Colorado hasn’t fared well at the Jon M. Hunstman Center. Prior to last season’s 65-58 win, the Buffs hadn’t won in Salt Lake City since 2012. But this year’s Utes have taken another giant step back as they’re just 4-15 in Pac-12 play, which included a 10-game losing streak.

Colorado, meanwhile, has a critical spot in the standings up for grabs on the final day of the regular season. Unless Oregon falls to Washington State in a 2 p.m. MT matinee, the Buffs will have to beat Utah to secure fourth place in the Pac-12 and a first round bye in the conference tourney.

I’ll take the Buffs over the 11th place team in the Pac-12.

Line: Utah -1.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Colorado (+115), Utah (-140)

