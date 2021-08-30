Betting Lines: Odds for SEC football games in week one

We have officially hit game week in the SEC. It all begins with the Tennessee Vols and Bowling Green on SEC Network come Thursday. One of the new head coaches debuting with his new team. Following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols turned to former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel. The former Sooners quarterback gets his first shot as a Power Five head coach.

On Saturday 12 more games will be played with SEC teams. It begins with ULM taking on Kentucky at 11 am CST on the SEC Network. The final game of the day has the LSU Tigers traveling to the Rose Bowl to play UCLA at 7:30 pm CST on Fox. The only games with both teams ranked will be played on neutral sites. Alabama takes on Miami in Atlanta, Georgia, while Georgia and Clemson face off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The final game takes place on Monday with Louisville traveling to Oxford to take on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. LSU will be the only team playing a true road game in the conference. Looking at the odds for each matchup, South Carolina’s game with Eastern Illinois and Vanderbilt’s game against East Tennessee State do not have betting odds.

SEC game lines per Tipico betting odds:

LSU at UCLA

Line: LSU (-3.5)

Bowling Green at Tennessee

Line: Tennessee (-34.5)

ULM at Kentucky

Line: Kentucky (-30.5)

Rice at Arkansas

Line: Arkansas (-19.5)

Alabama vs Miami (Fl) in Atlanta, Georgia

Line: Alabama (-18.5)

Central Michigan at Missouri

Line: Missouri (-13.5)

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Line: Mississippi State (-23.5)

Akron at Auburn

Line: Auburn (-36.5)

Florida Atlantic at Florida

Line: Florida (-24.5)

Georgia vs Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina

Line: Georgia (+3.5)

Kent State at Texas A&M

Line: Texas A&M (-29.5)

Louisville at Ole Miss

Line: Ole Miss (-9.5)

