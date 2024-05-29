Betting line revealed for Wisconsin football’s Week 1 matchup vs. Western Michigan

Wisconsin football opened as a 23.5-point favorite in its Week 1, 2024 contest against Western Michigan, odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game kicks off a gauntlet schedule for the 2024 Badgers. The team faces Alabama in non-conference play before Big Ten matchups at USC and Iowa, plus home against Nebraska, Penn State and Oregon.

Its Week 1 contest against the Western Michigan Broncos will be one of the easiest on the schedule.

The Broncos went 4-8 in 2023 in head coach Lance Taylor’s first year at the helm. His team is currently ranked No. 106 in the nation by ESPN SP+ entering the 2024 season.

Luke Fickell and the Badgers will have something to prove in Week 1 after a disappointing 7-6 2023 season. Phil Longo’s offense needs to take a jump in year two, and will rely upon veteran transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to do so.

Week 1 against one of the nation’s lowest-ranked opponents will be a good opportunity to start the season strong. The opening betting line reflects that matchup.

DraftKings is yet to release an over-under.

