Betting line released by FanDuel for Alabama’s 2024 SEC opener vs. Georgia

On Monday night, Alabama and Washington fans both grieved together as the Michigan Wolverines knocked off the Huskies to win the final national title of the four-team college football playoff era. Despite the national title loss, the world was in Washington’s hands as they were set to enter the Big Ten with one of the best young coaches in the sport.

Here we are not even five days later and Nick Saban retired from the sport and the Crimson Tide stole that young coach, Kalen Deboer from out West. It is a twist that literally nobody saw coming, but there is a ton of excitement in Alabama surrounding the new hire. DeBoer has boasted a 104-12 head coaching record, but coming into the SEC will be a whole new animal.

Everyone has been so focused on the coaching change that anything beyond the next five minutes is too far in advance to worry about. Interestingly enough though, FanDuel has released their line for DeBoer’s first SEC game as head coach when the Tide will host Georgia on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs will be a 2.5-point favorite as of this minute, but that is guarateed to fluxuate over the next eight months.

Kalen DeBoer's 1st SEC game at Alabama is Sept. 28 vs. Georgia Bama is 2½-point underdog to Georgia at FanDuel DeBoer is 7-3 straight-up as an underdog, the best winning percentage as an underdog of any college coach since 1990 via @EvanHAbrams — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 12, 2024

