Betting line going up in favor of MSU in Peach Bowl matchup vs. Pitt
Michigan State is beginning to become a heavier favorite in their upcoming Peach Bowl matchup vs. Pitt.
The Spartans are now favored by 2.5 points against the Panthers. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Michigan State opened as an underdog with some sportsbooks, but that has changed over the past few weeks. Both teams will be without key players as the Spartans’ star running back Kenneth Walker III and Pitt’s Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett have both opted out of the game. Those announcements have surely altered the line in this game.
Kickoff between the Spartans and Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 30. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
MSU Football Transfer Tracker: Every incoming and outgoing transfer in Tucker era
