Betting: What is the key to Eagles victory on Sunday?

STORY: A train derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday night, causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.Emergency crews had been evacuating residents from their homes within a mile (1.6 km) of the fire. But on Monday, DeWine upped his warning that any residents who stayed were facing a life or death situation."People were told 'if you have children, you're subject to arrest if you do not leave with these children,'" DeWine said on Monday.