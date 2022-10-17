Betting: Will Kansas State upset TCU?

Pamela Maldonado gives her Power Play for Week 8 of the college football season.

Video Transcript

PAM MALDONADO: Hey, Yahoo Sportsbook. It is only Monday but I've got my best bet of the week for week eight of college football. I'm Pam Maldonado and I'm rolling with Kansas State plus 4 and 1/2 at TCU. K State quarterback Adrian Martinez is low key pretty damn good. Only four passing touchdowns on the season, but has zero interceptions and has rushed for over 500 yards with nine ground scores to his name.

TCU's defense just faced a mobile quarterback in Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders. Giving up 141 total rushing yards to the Cowboys, 70 of which came from Sanders. The Horned Frogs did sneak out a 43 to 40 win, down from 24 to 7 though. And that's because the Oklahoma State defense, third worst secondary in all of college football. That's the it factor. K State's defense is a lot less forgiving.

Top 30 and opponent yards per pass attempt. Top 15 in touchdowns allowed. Top 15 in interception percentage. K State's defense will be savage. TCU quarterback Max Duggan will be pressured. Throw an interception or two into either Wildcat safety Cincere Mason or Kobe Savage while Martinez rushes all up and down the field right into the end zone. Give me K State plus 4 and 1/2 and no need to sprinkle, give me the money line at plus 170.

Bet $10 and win $200 when you wager on any event. Sign up a BetMGM.com/YahooVIP. New customers only. Must be 21 or older. Location restrictions and terms apply.

[MUSIC PLAYING]