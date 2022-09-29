Betting: Will Jaguars D cause problems for Jalen Hurts?

Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Video Transcript

PAM MALDONADO: Welcome to week 4 of the NFL, Yahoo Sportsbook. I'm Pam Maldonado with Stats That Matter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense is tied in the league for the most interceptions with six. I'm backing the Jags plus 6 and 1/2 at Eagles and taking Jalen Hurts to throw an interception. A defense that pads takeaway stats via fumbles, that's a little bit of luck. A defense that leads in takeaways via interceptions, now that's skill.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked pretty stellar through three games, third best in throwing from a clean pocket, 28th, however, in completion when under pressure. Jags linebacker Josh Allen will absolutely bring the heat to Hurts, while linebacker Devin Lloyd and this Duval defense will pick one off. Hurts against three defenses that were top five in takeaways last season, four touchdowns, five interceptions.

Could Hurts do better? Sure. Prove it to me first. Give me the Jags plus 6 and 1/2 at Eagles and Jalen Hurts to throw an interception.

