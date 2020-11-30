Betting insight from Patriots' upset of Cardinals is motivation material

Could Pats use betting insight from Cardinals win as motivation? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If there's anything predictable about the 2020 New England Patriots, it's that they're completely unpredictable.

The 4-6 Patriots justifiably entered Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals as underdogs after falling to the 2-7 Houston Texans in Week 11.

If New England couldn't stop a Texans offense that had just mustered seven points against the Cleveland Browns, how was it going to contain Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and a Cardinals attack averaging over 400 yards per game?

Sports bettors apparently couldn't answer that question and bet on Arizona in droves, even as the Cardinals dropped to 1-point favorites after opening at -2.5 -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

According to PointsBet, the Cardinals drew 90% of the bets placed and 87% of the money wagered on Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium. That's the largest percentage of action PointsBet saw on any single team in Week 12.

That vast majority of sports bettors came up empty, however. The Patriots not only covered but won 20-17, scoring 17 unanswered points to erase a 10-0 deficit and getting a 50-yard Nick Folk field goal as time expired.

If Bill Belichick was a gambling man, he'd use this insight to play the "nobody believes in us" card, pointing out that New England was the NFL's most written-off team at the sportsbook Sunday.

The Patriots have thwarted sports bettors on both sides of the win-loss column this season, however: They're 3-2 against the spread this season as a betting underdog but just 2-4 as a betting favorite.

So, we'd tell you to use caution before betting against Belichick's Patriots -- but the smart move might be to bet on another game instead.