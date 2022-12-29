Betting: Can Houston Stay Hot vs. Jaguars on Sunday?

Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Video Transcript

PAMELA MALDONADO: Hey, Yahoo Sportsbook. Welcome to week 17 of the NFL. I'm Pam Maldonado with "Stats That Matter." The stats that matter for this week.

Jacksonville is both 0-3 against the spread as a favorite and 0-3 straight up against the Houston Texans with Trevor Lawrence as quarterback. Take the Texans plus 4 and 1/2 against the Jags. Houston has covered in three straight games against the Cowboys, the Chiefs, and the Titans after covering just four games all season long, including an outright win against Tennessee just last week as 3 and 1/2 point dogs.

What's changed? The Texans defense has certainly stepped up as of late, forcing eight turnovers in its last three games, third best in the league during that span. Plus since week six, Houston is not only first in pressure rate, but they are top 10 in sack percentage. Lawrence has been pretty solid, ranked 11th in accuracy when under pressure, but the problem for Jacksonville, the Jags lead the league in dropped passes. That could certainly come into play with the Texans defense that is first in opponent passing touchdown percentage.

Besides the bigger, more important match-up for the Jags is in week 18 against the Titans to determine which team will win the division and lock up a playoff spot. Take the Texans plus 4 and 1/2 against the Jags. Bet $10 and win $100 when you wager on any event. Sign up at BetMGM.com/YahooSpecial. New customers only. Must be 21 or older.