Betting: Which Heisman candidate will make his mark on Sunday Night?
Mark Drumheller joins Minty Bets to discuss LSU QB Jayden Daniels vs. FSU QB Jordan Travis and their Heisman chances headed into the 2023 season.
Mark Drumheller joins Minty Bets to discuss LSU QB Jayden Daniels vs. FSU QB Jordan Travis and their Heisman chances headed into the 2023 season.
Can USC's Caleb Williams become the first player since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975 to win multiple Heismans?
Kyle McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starting job, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Brown will also see the field vs. Indiana on Saturday.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Rapinoe will finish her USWNT career on American soil.
Damar Hamlin's journey back hit another milestone.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights eight tight ends with big potential in 2023.
A few quarterbacks are facing critical seasons in their careers.
Andy Behrens reveals six names with the potential to decide fantasy championships this season.
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has announced his Ryder Cup picks, which are sure to draw controversy.
Michelle Obama also attended the U.S. open last year, when she watched American Frances Tiafoe.
“I like the New Orleans group. I’m ready to go and do it,” the veteran center says, but salary-cap issues could complicate his future with the team.
In the final preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald preaches perspective with C.J. Stroud and his fellow rookies, and wonders if Gang Green might be more threatening than actual gangrene this season.
Your morning tour of everything that's anything in sports.
Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.
Stay updated with Yahoo Sports as the 53-man deadline on Aug. 29 approaches.
Kyler Murray remains on the PUP list and won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The Cardinals' QB options aren't that great.
Isaiah Rodgers can apply for reinstatement to the league after the 2023 season.
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.