Betting: Heat vs. Bucks | May 24
Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 2 of the Heat vs. Bucks playoffs series on Monday May 24.
Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 2 of the Heat vs. Bucks playoffs series on Monday May 24.
Anthony Davis was not a dominant force in Game 1 against the Suns and it's a major reason why the Lakers lost.
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the New York Knicks, 05/23/2021
Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.
The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.
Looking for back-to-back major wins, Hideki Matsuyama is just two shots back halfway through the PGA Championship.
Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet both hit heady milestones with a win on Sunday during NASCAR‘s inaugural race on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course at The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. RELATED: Chase Elliott wins at COTA | Official race results Hendrick tied Richard Petty Enterprises for the most team victories in the NASCAR […]
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.
The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.
Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.
Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.
The NBA tends to frown on hints at league-endorsed collusion.
To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.
Erik van Rooyen looses his cool after a brutal stretch at the PGA Championship.
Phil Mickelson shocked the golfing world, winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest player ever to win a major.
The Lakers opened as seven-point favorites over the Warriors but that number has since settled at 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?
Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time, the British boxer's American promoter said Sunday. Top Rank said on its official Twitter page that the fight will take place in Las Vegas on July 24, with a video showing Fury signing the contract. Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas in February last year to take the WBC belt from the American.