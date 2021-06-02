Betting: Hawks vs. Knicks | June 2

The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics opened up to full capacity just in time for the local fans to jeer and swear - and worse - at Kyrie Irving every time he touched the ball. Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.