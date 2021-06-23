Betting: Hawks vs. Bucks | June 22
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hawks and Bucks on Wednesday June 23.
Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hawks and Bucks on Wednesday June 23.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
Vashti Cunningham, who was 18 when she competed at the 2016 Olympics, has the No. 1 mark in the world this year.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
The Rockets finished second, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, who respectively jumped into the top four from the fifth and seventh spots in the lottery.
Joe Girardi wasted no time asking umpires to check Max Scherzer, who was not happy about it, ultimately leading to Girardi's ejection. By Jim Salisbury
The Warriors will have two of the top 15 picks in this year's NBA draft.
The ping-pong balls bounced Detroit's way as the Pistons secured the top pick in the 2021 draft, where Cade Cunningham is the top prospect.
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
Jalen Suggs is the best player on the board with immediate upside. He blossomed into an NBA-ready point guard with poise and smart decision making.
Wisconsin’s seniors were critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and later sent to a newspaper. The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches. During the meeting, forward Nate Reuvers tells Gard that “we don’t have a relationship” and that “I personally don’t think or feel like you care about our future aspirations.”
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
Andy Reid tried to take the high road but Le'Veon Bell just isn't buying it.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
Having coached one and played with the other, Steve Kerr thinks Kevin Durant is the most talented player of all-time, not Michael Jordan.
Was it the Nappy Factor? Was it all those mysterious sessions with a bomb disposal expert? Or was it, as Jon Rahm suggested “the Covid karma” that helped him make his major breakthrough in such dramatic fashion at Torrey Pines? In truth, the 26-year-old’s character is as complex as his talent is stunning. And his first major victory required all three and more. “The stars aligned,” Rahm said. The upshot is that his country at last has a US Open trophy to add to all those green jackets and claret
The Tokyo Olympic men's golf qualifiers are set, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday.
Ben Simmons' reluctance to contribute has become historically bad, and on Sunday night he made a decision that was inexcusable. By Adam Hermann