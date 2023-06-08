Betting guide to Belmont Stakes 2023 with expert predictions, past performances, analysis

No Triple Crown on the line?

No problem for bettors hoping to cash in on the final jewel, with the Belmont Stakes a wide-open affair with plenty of wagering options among the nine-horse field expected to load into the starting gate at Belmont Park early Saturday evening.

The first two legs of the Triple Crown were complicated by late scratches, with Kentucky Derby favorite Forte pulled out the morning of the race, and Preakness second-choice First Mission scratched the day before the race.

But Forte is now the morning line favorite in the Belmont Stakes, and the field is very competitive, with Preakness winner National Treasure the fourth choice.

Who will be looking to hit the wire first at the end of the grueling 1 1/2-mile test?

Here are the selections from our USA TODAY Network/Northeast Region staff and experts who have been top finishers at the NTRA/National Horseplayers Championship and Horseplayers World Series.

Jockey John Velazquez riding National Treasure (R) rides alongside jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. riding Blazing Sevens (L) to cross the finish line first to win the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BELMONT FIELD

PP Horse (Jockey) Odds

1. Tapit Shoes (Jose Ortiz) 20-1

2. Tapit Trice (Luis Saez) 3-1

3. Arcangelo (Javier Castellano) 8-1

4. National Treasure (John Velazquez) 5-1

5. Il Miracolo (Marcos Meneses) 30-1

6. Forte (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 5/2

7. Hit Show (Manny Franco) 10-1

8. Angel of Empire (Flavien Prat) 7/2

9. Red Route One (Joel Rosario) 15-1

Brisnet past performances via Horse Racing Nation

Belmont Stakes starters (check program or wagering service for betting numbers) by Asbury Park Press on Scribd

OUR BELMONT CHOICES

Steve Edelson, USA TODAY NETWORK NJ racing writer

2. Tapit Trice checks a lot of boxes when it comes to the Belmont. First and foremost his sire is Tapit, which has sired four of the last nine Belmont winners. And he's a closer that has flashed a lot of talent, with a pair of graded stakes wins this year, including the Grade 1 Blue Grass. He'll give Todd Pletcher his fifth Belmont.

4. National Treasure wired the field in the Preakness, and why not try to do it again three weeks later. But holding on gamely to the lead down the stretch at this distance won't be easy.

6. Forte may well be the best horse in the race, but the 2022 Juvenile champ hasn't run in 10 weeks. It's a tough ask, but his last workout was a bullet. Look for him to be in the mix late and hit the board.

Ken Jordan, five times among top finishers at NTRA/National Horseplayers Championship, four Top 10s at Horseplayers World Series

3. Arcangelo was a very game winner of Peter Pan and continues to improve, should be able to press and rally to victory.

8. Angel Of Empire is from Brad Cox, who has mapped out winning programs for EclipseAward winners, but blinkers-on suggests Cox is still figuring this oneout.

6. Forte is not one to use in the top slot after Pletcher's "it's not the way we drew it up by any mean" comment.

2. Tapit Trice lost touch with field in Derby but might be able to grindinto exotics.

Tom Luicci, Monmouth Park handicapper

8. Angel of Empire is one of those Brad Cox runners who appears to be getting better each time out, with his Beyer numbers improving five straight races. His Kentucky Derby effort was solid – and the addition of blinkers should keep him closer to the early pace.

4. National Treasure showed plenty of grit in winning the Preakness and still has a big upside with just two races since January. Ignore Bob Baffert in this spot at your own risk.

3. Forte’s ability isn’t in question but his fitness is. Can see the Todd Pletcher-trainee as a factor, but also tiring late.

4. Hit Show could be part of the gimmicks at a price. Distance should not be an issue for him.

Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press, sports writer

2. Tapit Trice has had the look of Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher’s Belmont horse all along. Being a son of Tapit, he is bred to win this race. This will be the latest Pletcher-trained horse to rebound from an off the board finish in the Kentucky Derby and win this race.

3. Arcangelo is bred to run all day being a son of 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Arrogate and having Tapit breeding on the dam side. His win in the Peter Pan was impressive with the way he fought back in the stretch.

8. Angel of Empire was a closing third in the Kentucky Derby and has run well in all six of his main track starts.

7. Hit Show ran an underrated race when fifth in the Kentucky Derby after being close to the torrid pace and wide. He can hit the board at a good price.

Greg Giombarrese, Director of Communications, Jersey Shore BlueClaws

3. Arcangelo has really come on in his last two starts, especially his Peter Pan win last time out. He's regally-bred to handle the 12 furlong trip and has another forward move in him. Has a good chance at an upset at a square price.

7. Hit Show ran a sneaky good race in finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby while racing close to the pace and making a menacing move into position before flattening out. He won't have to run nearly as fast early on in here and can get a forward trip at a good price.

8. Angel of Empire's running style doesn't usually win the Belmont. But, it would be no surprise to see him get a piece and hit the board. He's a steady late mover and while he did get some pace in Kentucky, his prior races were strong too.

