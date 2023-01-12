Betting: Will Giants upset Vikings on Sunday?

Ukrayinska Pravda

Fighting continues in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians struck the city 91 times during a day, while the Defence Forces killed more than 100 invaders. Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on air of the national joint 24/7 newcast; Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote from Cherevatyi: "Fighting is ongoing in Soledar, and the enemy has concentrated its main efforts there.