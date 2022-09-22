Betting: Finding value in Lions +6 at Vikings

Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Video Transcript

PAMELA MALDONADO: It is week three of the NFL. I'm Pam Maldonado, bringing you the Stats That Matter. The stat that I'm looking at, the Vikings have scored 0 touchdowns in the second half this season. The Minnesota offense, in the second half, has put together 9 drives resulting in 3 interceptions, 3 punts, 2 field goals. Only the Seahawks and the Cowboys have been as bad.

So now, why does this stat matter? Detroit has scored 35 and 36 points in each of the first two games. This is actually the first time that the Lions have scored 30-plus points in the first two weeks of a season since 1970. The Lions' offense has absolutely been productive under Jared Goff, something I thought I would never say. Nearly 15% of his completions have been touchdowns. That trails only Lamar Jackson. So now a wager that correlates to this stat? Give me the Lions plus 6 at Minnesota.

So now, if there's no touchdowns being scored from the Vikings' offense, then where are the points coming from? Enter kicker Greg Joseph. The play, over 1 and 1/2 field goals. Vikings and Lions played twice last year, 8 combined field goal attempts, 7 made from Joseph. So far this season, at home, Joseph has made 3 field goals, but on the road none. Joseph's splits last year, more field goal attempts, more field goals made at home than compared to on the road.

So to recap the two plays from the stats that I'm looking at this week, Lions plus 6 at the Vikings, Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph over 1 and 1/2 field goals.

