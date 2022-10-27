Betting: Expect a sack party in Indy on Sunday
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Nittany Lions will have their hands full with the OSU offense.
Here's why laying seven on the road with Illinois makes sense.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
The last weekend of October brings three important matchups of ranked opponents, led by Ohio State-Penn State. Our expert picks for every Top 25 game.
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
The #Chiefs' trade for #Giants WR Kadarius Toney is filled with short-term and long-term potential.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Things are not improving at Texas A&M.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
Here's a collection of all of the grades for the Bears' trade of Robert Quinn, where most experts loved the move for Chicago.
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
The Kadarius Toney era didn't last very long.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
The Giants have traded Kadarius Toney, the enigmatic and oft-injured WR, to the Chiefs for a pair of draft picks ahead of NFL trade deadline.