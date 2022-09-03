Betting on Ducks: No. 11 Oregon closes as sizable underdog to No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

The Oregon Ducks play the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game starts at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT, and can be seen on ABC and the ESPN App.

For the Ducks, this is going to be a massive test, taking a first-year head coach into a virtual road game against the defending national champions. For Dan Lanning, who will be facing his former team, a jump into the deep end of the pool may be ahead.

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season, and Oregon is going to likely vie for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and a hopeful trip to the Rose Bowl when all is said and done. Those season-long bids start on Saturday.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Oregon (+16.5), Georgia (-16.5)

Money line: Georgia (-750) / Oregon (+520)

Over-under: 54.5

Oregon at Georgia injury report:

Ducks

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

OL Bram Walden

DL Sua’ava Poit

DL Macael Afaese

LB Jaden Navarrette

Bulldogs

OL Tate Ratledge

WR Kearis Jackson

RB Kendall Milton

WR Arian Smith

RB Andrew Paul

LB Trezman Marshall

Advice and prediction

With an entirely new coaching staff, a new quarterback, and many new and unproven players at skill positions on offense, minimizing mistakes is going to be the name of the game for the Ducks. Going up against one of the best defenses in the nation, getting points on the board is going to be a tough task, and Oregon can’t afford to hand the ball back to the Bulldogs.

For Georgia, a lot of eyes will be on the new players replacing some of the guys drafted to the NFL last year. The Bulldogs aren’t lacking for talent, but it will be interesting to see how cohesive they are in the first game of the year.

Ultimately, I expect Georgia to win this game, but it should be competitive down the stretch. Both teams have great defenses, so it could turn out to be a slug-fest. I like Oregon at +16.5, and the UNDER.

Prediction: Georgia 27, Oregon 20

