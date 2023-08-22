Betting: Can Dolphins or Jets win AFC East?

Minty Bets and Mark Drumheller break down the Dolphins and Jets odds to win the AFC East this season.

Video Transcript

MINTY BETS: I'm Minty Bets joined by Mark Drumheller, and we're talking about the AFC East. The Bills are currently the favorites to win at plus 125, but let's talk about two other teams that quite a few people are high on to dominate, the Jets at plus 250 and the Dolphins at plus 300. Mark, do you buy either of these teams to win the division?

MARK DRUMHELLER: I'm really high on the Dolphins this year, Minty. I played a little bit of their win total at over 10.5, and I'm really excited about this offense with Tua in his second year with Mike McDaniel. They have a ton of speed with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. I like the additions that they brought in through the draft with Davon Achane. And I think that offense, when Tua was healthy last year, was very prolific and I think they can be one of the most explosive units in the NFL.

And on the defensive, side they get Vic Fangio. I think we're going to see a big leap from defensive end Jaelan Phillips, so I think the Miami defense is going to improve very much as well, and that's going to put them in the mix in a very competitive division. So I think at plus 300, the Dolphins make a lot of sense.

MINTY BETS: OK. That does kind of make sense because I'm going with the Jets, but I'm going under. I mean I already gave out the Jets under 9.5 wins earlier in a different video, but I think this team is being slightly overvalued. Yes, this defense is elite and, yes, Aaron Rodgers is a Super Bowl champion, but it's going to take some time for him to gel with his new team, new coaches, and they've got a tough schedule ahead of them. So I'm going under 9.5 wins and I do not believe the Jets will win the AFC East.

