Betting: Will Dolphins cover -4 vs. Packers on Christmas?

Ariel Epstein, Minty Bets, and Mark Drumheller break down their best bets for each of the three games on the NFL slate on Christmas Day.

Video Transcript

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Happy holidays. Merry Christmas to all who celebrate. I'm Ariel Epstein, joined by Minty Bets and Mark Drumheller. We're giving out some picks for the Christmas Day games because there's only three games on a football Sunday-- so bizarre-- before playoff time.

Anyway, each of us has a different pick for each of the three games. Starting with Minty, you've got game 1 between the Packers and the Dolphins. Who are you riding with?

MINTY BETS: Yeah, this one is kind of tough. But I think I'm going to be kind of square here. I mean, the Packers have been really inconsistent. And although Miami is on a losing streak, they should get back on track. This offense is really lethal. And I think Green Bay should struggle to defend against it.

Not to mention, the Packers have a weak O-line. They don't really have depth in their receiving corps. And they just don't have any chemistry. Miami is 5 and 1 straight up and 4 and 2 against the spread at home this season. So give me the Dolphins minus 4.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: I wish I was going to Miami this weekend instead of being stuck here in cold, frigid New York. Anyway, Broncos-Rams. The Broncos are on the road in Los Angeles, another warm-weather spot that I wish I was at that's not here. Anyway, no one cares. Mark Drumheller, what is your best bet in this game?

MARK DRUMHELLER: I took the Broncos here. I mean, what a game. It'll be a holiday miracle if we get too much scoring. But the total is just too low for me to get involved. Both offenses have been really bad this season. The Rams, 273 yards per game-- lowest in the NFL. And they only had 156 total yards against Green Bay.

So the injuries keep piling up. They put two more starters on the offense on IR this week. And I'm just not sure the Rams have anything left here, which is why I think the Broncos are the side. They get Russell Wilson back. He did throw three touchdowns against the Chiefs the last time he was out in the field.

Story continues

And in a low-scoring game, converting red zone trips into touchdowns is huge. And that's something that Nathaniel Hackett and this Broncos offense has figured out. Denver scored touchdowns in their last six red-zone possessions. If they can continue to build on that, I think they can cover this short number. Give me the Broncos minus the 2 and 1/2.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: I'm going to continue this trend of not trusting offenses because, in the night game, we're not going to be blessed with a Christmas miracle of some amazing game. This game is going to be boring because, between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, I don't trust either offense. What do you do when you don't trust either offense? You bet the under.

I trust the Bucs defense, at least I did in the first half last week until they blew the lead and the Bucs couldn't score. However, since I don't trust either offense, I've got to go bet this under of 40 and 1/2. The trends work in my favor, too, because the Buccaneers, when they're road favorites, 0 and 5 over/under. So hitting five unders when road favorites this year.

The Cardinals, when they're home underdogs, 1, 3, and 1 over/under. All these trends pointing to the under. Wouldn't surprise me, by the way this season's going, that our prime time Christmas game is going to be terrible and boring. Under 40 and 1/2 for the Cards and the Bucs.

Here's a recap of our picks for the Christmas Day games on Sunday. Minty is going to take the Dolphins minus 4. Mark's going with the Broncos laying the 2 and 1/2. I've got the under 40 and 1/2 in Bucs-Cards.

Bet $10 and win $100 when you wager on any event. Sign up at BetMGM.com/YahooSpecial. New customers only. Must be 21 or older.

[AUDIO LOGO]