Betting: Davis vs. Garcia Boxing Preview

Video Transcript

MINTY BETS: This Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, we've got a battle between two undefeated boxers in a non-title lightweight bout. Kevin Iole joins me to give us his best bet for the main event. Kevin, we've got Gervonta "Tank" Davis as a -275 favorite versus King Ryan Garcia at +200. What is your bet for this fight?

KEVIN IOLE: Well I'll tell you what, Minty. I am really excited about this fight. This is one of the fights that I have been calling for for a long time. And credit to Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis, because they made this happen. There were a lot of problems in the negotiations. The fight was actually announced in September, then Oscar De La Hoya said it may not happen. So give credit to these two fighters. They are fighting because they wanted to fight, and that's how it should be in boxing.

I think this is a coin flip. So the odds being as big as they are in favor of Tank Davis, it kind of surprises me a little bit. But I think Tank has got more experience than Ryan. Ryan has got those incredibly fast hands and that speed, generates a lot of power. Tank also is a big puncher-- maybe not quite as fast hands.

I'm going to go ahead and go with Tank Davis to win here. I can make an argument for both guys mentally, but I think the experience factor just has that little edge. So I will go with Tank Davis. I'll lay the money reluctantly and take Tank Davis to win. But I expect it to be a phenomenal fight.

MINTY BETS: Thank you so much, Kevin.

KEVIN IOLE: Thanks, Minty.

