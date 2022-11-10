Betting: Will Dameon Pierce have a big day vs. Giants on Sunday?

Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

PAMELA MALDONADO: Hey, Yahoo! Sportsbook. I'm Pat Maldonado with stats that matter for week 10 of the NFL. The stat, the New York Giants are the second worst in the league for opponent yards per carry. The play to make, Houston running back Dameon Pierce over 76 and 1/2 rushing yards. Pierce is coming off 139-yard performance just last week against one of the better teams in the NFL against the Eagles.

He heavily contributed to Houston staying competitive against Philly, tied with the Eagles at the half. Pierce was decisive. He was quick, and more importantly, behind an offensive line that stepped up to even breakaway opportunities. Pierce could heavily go off this week against the Giants second worst in the league for opponent yards per carry allowing 5 and 1/2 yards per rush.

If Houston can continue with that old school ground and pound, then Pierce could go off. Because the Giants have allowed seven players over this total, including Jags running back in Travis Etienne, 114 yards rushing for 8 yards per carry.

How could we be so sure that the Texans will indeed run Pierce? Because Houston head Coach Lovie Smith said so. And I quote, "We need to give the ball more to Pierce because something positive is happening when he has the ball." You could also consider over 100 yards rushing at plus money once that betting option becomes available.

The play to make for week 10 of the NFL, Houston running back Dameon Pierce over 76 and 1/2 rushing yards.