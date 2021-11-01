Betting: Cowboys upset over Vikings huge for books in Week 8
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for BetMGM, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers for the public and the sportsbooks for NFL Week 8.
As the NFL approaches the midpoint of the regular season, Halloween week featured plenty of ghastly sights for several teams.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab talk about all of the Week 8 results including Rush's fourth quarter heroics, the Saints at a QB crossroads, a difficult Cleveland loss, Calvin Ridley's shocking personal announcement and more.
Matt Harmon reveals what he cares and doesn't care about from Week 8, including the Cowboys showcasing their championship-level ecosystem without Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys have big goals in 2021 and have trusted former Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush as their backup woth Dak Prescott. It paid off Sunday.
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
Strahan did not like the Lions players posing for pictures and exchanging jerseys with Eagles players after the 44-6 loss
Quite a few problems to sort out from the Browns inexcusable loss to the Steelers in Week 8:
The officials missed an obvious penalty on the Chris Boswell injury.
Brandon Aiyuk might finally be trending in the right direction, and that's good news for a 49ers' offense that found a pulse in Chicago.
With the game on the line, Cooper Rush didn't look like a QB making his first start.
Is it at all possible that Mike White, the 26-year-old who has now played in two games in four seasons and who had Jets fans chanting his name on Sunday afternoon, could end up being the long-term answer to the Jets’ quarterback question?
These 10 Patriots stood out against the Los Angeles Chargers -- for better and for worse.
Mac Jones and the Patriots pulled off an impressive 27-24 victory over the Chargers on Sunday. Here's a look at how the rookie quarterback performed in the Week 8 win.
Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew sported an unorthodox look when he took the field for Philadelphia.
The Cowboys played without their franchise quarterback and lost their left tackle, top wideout and corner at various points of the game. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Jameis Winston suffered 'apparent' ACL and MCL damage in Week 8 knee injury