Betting: Cowboys surprising bettors this season!
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Minty Bets breaks down the Dallas Cowboys and how good they've been against the spread this season.
Minty Bets breaks down the Dallas Cowboys and how good they've been against the spread this season.
Ezekiel Elliott piles up 143 yards rushing, the most in three seasons, as the Cowboys run over Carolina.
Bettors expect a Carolina bounce-back win in Week 5.
The Broncos and Ravens don’t like each other very much after Sunday. Vic Fangio and John Harbaugh have gone back and forth over the Ravens’ decision to run with three seconds left to keep their 100-yard rushing streak alive, a streak many weren’t aware of before Sunday. Now, both coaches are upset about illegal hits [more]
The 3-0 Carolina Panthers are a 4.5-point underdog against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Here’s who NFL experts think will win the game
Family and friends are desperate to find 30-year-old Lauren Cho. She was last seen in June staying at an Airbnb outside of Los Angeles.
Grading the Colts in their 27-17 win over the Dolphins in Week 4.
The pass rush, the running game and the play of Trevon Diggs were highlights of the Dallas Cowboys in their win over the Carolina Panthers. | From @BenGrimaldi
New James Bond film 'No Time to Die' isn't without its drawbacks, but Daniel Craig is a standout in his final bow as the iconic British secret agent.
Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is not all that used to playing defense. Martinez's status was left unclear for Tuesday's AL wild-card game against the visiting New York Yankees after he sprained his left ankle and was removed from a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals in Boston's regular-season finale. Because the National League does not use a DH in games played in its stadiums — a rule that could change as soon as next season — Martinez was playing in right field against Washington.
AirPods at the lowest price of the year? That's music to our ears.
Amazon's Black Friday sales and discounts are live earlier than ever this year. Shop tech, home products, men's fashion and grooming, and more.
Don’t count 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals just yet. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said today that Garoppolo’s calf injury will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, and that there’s a chance that he could play on Sunday in Arizona. Previous reports indicated that Garoppolo would miss a few weeks, [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
The Patriots coach lost to his old quarterback Tom Brady and tried to win a battle with his teeth.
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a tough call at the end of Sunday night's Week 4 game against Tom Brady's Buccaneers, electing to kick a 56-yard field goal. Did he make the right choice? Here's what the analytics say.
“We just said we'll catch up for a little bit,” Brady said. Belichick went to make sure of it, though, walking into the postgame Bucs locker room looking for Brady. It was no small gesture.
Steve Belichick's reactions on the sidelines during "Sunday Night Football" instantly made him a meme.
Trey Lance did something that no NFL quarterback has done in more than 40 years.