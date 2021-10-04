Betting: Cowboys surprising bettors this season!

Associated Press

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is not all that used to playing defense. Martinez's status was left unclear for Tuesday's AL wild-card game against the visiting New York Yankees after he sprained his left ankle and was removed from a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals in Boston's regular-season finale. Because the National League does not use a DH in games played in its stadiums — a rule that could change as soon as next season — Martinez was playing in right field against Washington.