Betting: Are Cowboys real contenders?
Pamela Maldonado gives her pick for the Dallas Cowboys 2023 season win total futures bet.
It appears Pollard will be limited to playing the 2023 season under only the one-year tag.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game NCAA suspension to start the 2023 season.
Griner and the Mercury, where she’s played since the franchise drafted her No. 1 in 2013, partnered with the Bring Our Families Home campaign, an organization that spreads awareness of those wrongfully detained overseas.
Barkley signed a one-year deal with extra incentives to return to the Giants.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four squads of the NFC North.
Portugal takes on the United States in the final group stage game.
The Cowboys are stocked with talent, but with plenty of core players getting older and more expensive, the clock is ticking on a championship window.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Here are two full tournament head-to-head matchups to bet.
Will keeping Shohei Ohtani work out for the Angels?
Cincinnati's franchise QB is next in line for a huge payday. There are challenges that might come with it.
The former Packers QB was previously owed $110 million guaranteed.
There's a new favorite for NFL MVP.
Herbert said Wednesday as camp opened he was happy to get the extension done so it wouldn't be a distraction from what Los Angeles now needs to accomplish.
Yates noted that everyone involved was an injured party, regardless of which side of the abuse they were on.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.