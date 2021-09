Associated Press

Derek Carr has heard all the accolades after his scintillating start to the season for the Las Vegas Raiders and has a message for those handing out praise: Cool it. The back-to-back wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh and the prolific numbers are nice, but Carr knows that won't matter if the Raiders can't beat Miami on Sunday in a rematch against the team that officially ended their playoff hopes late last season. “Everyone is feeling good about themselves going 2-0 and all that kind of stuff,” Carr said.