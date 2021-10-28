Betting: Will Cowboys cover -2 vs. Vikings?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings.
Week 8 features some exciting matchups, including Packers-Cardinals and Cowboys-Vikings. But is this the weekend Detroit finally gets a win?
A quick history of the Saints and the NFL trade deadline; will New Orleans cut another deal?
On the latest Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss GM Dave Gettleman, his future with the organization and its impact at the NFL trade deadline.
Tom Brady may be getting one of his favorite weapons back soon. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has returned to practice, per multiple reporters at the session. Gronkowski hadn’t practiced since suffering fractured ribs in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Rams back in Week Three. He was said to be close to returning a couple of [more]
The Chiefs were preseason Super Bowl favorites and are now 3-4. But as the Giants prepare to visit Kansas City on Monday Night Football, they’re still expecting to face one of the best teams in the league. Giants coach Joe Judge was dismissive of the idea that the rest of the NFL has caught up [more]
Mike White was once a high school pitcher with big league dreams. From the mound to the huddle, White has come a long way. Filling in Sunday for the injured Zach Wilson against the surging Cincinnati Bengals might sound like a lot of pressure for a guy who hadn't taken a snap in a regular-season game before last week.
TAMPA — If the initial game-week practice is any sign, the injury-depleted Bucs are expected to be significantly replenished when they hit the Superdome field Sunday in New Orleans. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, out the last four games with fractured ribs, returned to practice Wednesday and worked out in a limited capacity. So did inside linebacker Lavonte David, out the last two games with a ...
Minnesota has had plenty of close calls, for better and worse.
#Bills see little movement with a short list while the #Dolphins get a tad healthier:
The Tennessee Legislature began its COVID-19-related special session Wednesday, but the largest action was Sen. Brian Kelsey temporarily stepping down from chairing the Senate Education Committee as he faces campaign finance charges related to his 2016 bid for Congress.
Lions' Dave Fipp, who coached with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013-20, must produce two negative COVID tests by Sunday to coach against his old team
The best thing Mike White could get is a bounce-back performance from a Jets defense that was humiliated in New England last Sunday.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 2 if Carolina decides Sam Darnold is not the guy.
Breaking down each of the four roster moves made by the Packers ahead of Thursday night's showdown with the unbeaten Cardinals.
The Patriots scored seven touchdowns in their rout of the Jets on Sunday, and Bill Belichick "celebrated" every one of them the same way.
Mac Jones continues to receive plenty of praise from opposing coaches and players, and the latest kind words came from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Check out what he had to say about the Patriots rookie QB.
Dak Prescott says if this Sunday's game were a playoff tilt, there "would be no question" about his status. But it's not. So there is. | From @ToddBrock24f7
There might not be a flurry of activity, but there's one huge name — and a few decent-sized names — who could be moved.