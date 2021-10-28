Betting: Will Cowboys cover -2 vs. Vikings?

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — If the initial game-week practice is any sign, the injury-depleted Bucs are expected to be significantly replenished when they hit the Superdome field Sunday in New Orleans. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, out the last four games with fractured ribs, returned to practice Wednesday and worked out in a limited capacity. So did inside linebacker Lavonte David, out the last two games with a ...