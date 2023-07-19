Betting: Can Colts make playoffs this season?

Mark Drumheller looks at two futures bets for the upcoming 2023 Indianapolis Colts season.

MARK DRUMHELLER: Every year in the NFL, there's a surprise team to make the playoffs. And identifying them this early can lead to a very nice payout. Mark Drumheller here for Yahoo sports Book to explain why this year I'm back in the Indianapolis Colts.

It all starts with head Coach Shane Steichen bringing a modern offense to Indy. And I love what new offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter did last year with Jacksonville. Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence took massive leaps. And Bo Steichen and Cooter had their fingerprints all over their development.

Anthony Richardson will have Jonathan Taylor in the backfield to anchor the offense to really take pressure off the young rookie quarterback. Indy has one of the easiest schedules in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. And I don't think Deandre Hopkins makes the Titans contenders.

And also, a young Jags team could easily struggle transitioning to now being the team to beat in the AFC South. I bet the Colts to go over 7 and half wins at plus 135. And rather the bet then to make the playoffs at plus 350, the better bet is to play them at plus 550 to win the AFC South.

The AFC'S are absolutely stacked. And I can't imagine the South getting two teams into the playoffs. Bet the Colts to go over their win total and become AFC South champions.

