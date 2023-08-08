Betting: Will Coastal Carolina regress this season?
Mark Drumheller gives 3 futures bets for Group of 5 teams for the upcoming 2023 college football season.
With the first official games less than three weeks away, the 2023 college football season is fast approaching. And there are a lot of intriguing players and coaches across the landscape.
The ex-staffer's lawyers claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Kareem Hunt has excelled as a complimentary running back in recent seasons.
Just before the playoffs began, Jon Rahm weighed in on Jay Monahan, sponsor's exemptions and ... Port-A-Potties?
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Over 21 NBA seasons — every one of them spent in Dallas, where a gangly German teenager became a civic institution — Nowitzki cemented himself as one of the greatest ever to play.
Gragson was suspended after he appeared to like a meme mocking George Floyd's death on Instagram.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
We continue positional preview week by looking at all angles at the RB position. Jorge Martin makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to preview the most polarizing (and maybe most important) position in fantasy football.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
E. Javier Loya has been a minority owner of the Texans since 2002.
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.