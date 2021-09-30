Betting: Will Chargers cover -3 vs. Raiders?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and Chargers.
Broncos guards Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner were both held out of practice again on Thursday.
Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett isn't focused on the revenge narrative against his former team.
The Raiders are 3-0 and the play of their quarterback has been a big part of their winning equation. Derek Carr went 88-of-136 for 1,203 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Raiders’ first three games of the year. Two of those games have gone to overtime and Carr has been able to pilot [more]
Patrick Daugherty, John Daigle, Patrick Kerrane and Kyle Dvorchak break down six of Week 4's biggest games, including the Chiefs visiting Philly. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
When the subject of the Broncos’ 3-0 start comes up, it’s usually not too long before there’s a mention of the combined record of their three opponents. The Broncos have beaten the winless Giants, Jaguars, and Jets to kick off the season, which makes it hard for many to sign onto running back Melvin Gordon‘s [more]
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was limited in Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury. Allen played 55 offensive snaps in the victory over the Chiefs on Sunday and his 187 snaps for the season is 85.8 percent of the team’s offensive plays. He has 21 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers also listed [more]
Veteran RB LeSean McCoy, known for his shifty cuts in the face of tacklers, will sign a one-day contract with the Eagles and then retire from the NFL.
Raiders, Chargers injury report: RB Josh Jacobs returns to practice
Nick Sirianni explained why he counted more runs than you did in the loss on Monday night. By Dave Zangaro
Sports Seriously: While many hate them, you have to admit, when the Cowboys are good, it's great business for the NFL, says Mackenzie Salmon.
(A little late this week) The Browns are 2 - 1 after Week 3, what does the rest of the AFC look like? Refs helped an AFC North rival while the rest of the AFC continues to be interesting week in and week out:
Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison criticizes those who look for the negative in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship instead of seeing how unique it is.
Can the Cardinals break the streak this weekend?
Derek Carr and Justin Herbert have shown a flare for late comebacks during the first three weeks of the season. It is likely one of them will be called upon again when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Carr and the Raiders are off to their first 3-0 start since 2002, when they last went to the Super Bowl, with two of the wins coming in overtime.
Derek Carr on Raiders visiting Chargers "You always looked at it as another home game and that was no disrespect, it's just a fact.
Week 4 Must-See Matchup: Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue vs. Chargers LT Rashawn Slater
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has played against the Chargers in five different stadiums, but he always feels at home. Carr said today that Raiders fans always outnumber Chargers fans, home or away, and he expects that to be the case again when the teams face off on Monday night. “In my past . . . [more]
Las Vegas halfback Peyton Barber introduced himself to Raiders fans with a dominating performance Sunday. At some point, it may be good to introduce himself a bit more to his coach, Jon Gruden. “I hardly know this guy, but I gave him a big hug and a game ball,” Gruden said after Barber compiled 143 yards of total offense and scored a touchdown in Las Vegas’ 31-28 overtime win over Miami.
A huge percent of experts are taking the Bengals over the Jaguars on Thursday night.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Expert Liz Loza to preview the biggest fantasy implications in the AFC West showdown between Austin’s Chargers and the undefeated Raiders. AE30 makes his picks between some of football’s brightest stars. And Rainn Wilson, aka Dwight Schrute, details the long-running fantasy football league involving the cast and crew from “The Office.”