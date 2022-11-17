Betting: Should you take Chargers +6 vs. Chiefs?
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
Five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh is the second veteran lineman the Philadelphia Eagles have signed in the past two days.
Vikings fans who remain intoxicated by the fumes of Sunday’s Western New York rollercoaster got a splash of cold water in the face on Wednesday, when receiver Justin Jefferson was listed as limited in practice with a toe injury. They can now exhale. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Jefferson told reporters [more]
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is now 3-0 against Israel Adesanya, but it requires a closer look.
The Warriors are in a funk. Steph Curry expressed that things need to change before it's too late.
The Indiana Hoosiers and Xavier Musketeers meet in a Gavitt Games matchup, pitting Big Ten teams against those in the Big East.
Robert Luna, the retired police chief of Long Beach, will be Los Angeles County's next sheriff after incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
Does Tom Brady have a few more decades in him? Julian Edelman had jokes after Tom Brady shared the trailer for his upcoming "80 for Brady" movie.
The Green Bay Packers will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 of the 2022 season on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
The former White House chief of staff is implicated in Trump’s scheme to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.
Turner didn't start playing soccer seriously until he was 16 years old. Now, at 28, he's on the cusp of starting in goal for the United States in the World Cup.
Russia retreated from the city of Kherson last week as Ukraine's army moved closer, giving new humiliation to Russia.
When will Chase Claypool emerge as a real threat in the Bears' offense? That's TBD.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down Week 10’s flex play as we head into the final quarter of the fantasy football regular season. How did we get here? (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a grave error by trading WR Kadarius Toney.
Patrick tore his ACL on a fall out of bounds, putting his NFL career at risk.
Bud May ran an unsuccessful 2022 midterm campaign to represent District 27 in the state House of Representatives.
Fantasy football analyst Marvin Elequin highlights some key top performers from Week 10 to determine if they're trustworthy going forward.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options.