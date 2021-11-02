NCAA football betting: Everything you need to know to bet the MAC

Breaking News:

Pamela Maldonado
·Betting analyst
·6 min read

Early November is a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, we get one of the most exhilarating things to happen to college football — midweek MACtion. When there’s not much else going on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, you can turn to the Mid-American Conference to be a source of entertainment. On the other hand, midweek football is the indicator that the college football season is approaching its end.

I must admit, I am a MACtion mega fan. In 2020, when it was announced that the MAC conference would not have a football season due to the pandemic, I truly shed some tears. But then when it was announced that a season would be played after all, it was like Christmas morning

My love for the Mid-American Conference goes way back to my poker days. While the world was focused on the SEC, Big 12, and other Power Five conferences, I was making bank on the MAC. The most profitable games often are the ones being overlooked. The word is out, however, and now being a #MACtion fan is a trend. Just remember who started it.

Here are some trends to note before things kick off Tuesday night.

Western Michigan Broncos

  • Under head coach Tim Lester, now in his fifth year, the Broncos have not had a winning ATS season. Since 2017, WMU is 22-28-2 ATS overall and 14-19-1 ATS in conference, including 1-2-1 ATS in conference this season.

  • During the same time span, WMU is 29-23 overall and 20-14 in conference.

  • The Broncos last won the MAC title in 2016.

  • This season, WMU pulled the 14.5-point underdog upset over Pitt, winning 44-41, generating 517 yards of total offense and controlling the time of possession.

  • WMU is 20-14 to the over in conferences games with Lester as head coach.

Toledo Rockets

  • The Rockets last won the MAC title in 2017.

  • Toledo has posted an 18-21 ATS record and 11-15 ATS in conference since winning the title.

  • This season, Toledo is ranked No. 3 in the country in opponent offensive touchdowns allowed, behind only Georgia and Penn State.

  • Toledo leads the nation with the fewest giveaways per game.

  • Toledo is 18-24-1 to the under in conference under head coach Jason Candle and 0-4 to the under this season.

Ball State Cardinals

  • From 2016-19, the Cardinals had a 15-33 record, but in 2020 they finished 7-1 (5-1 in conference), won the MAC title and defeated No. 19 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.

  • This season, Ball State is 5-3 ATS and 4-3 ATS in conference.

Central Michigan Chippewas

  • In two seasons with head coach Jim McElwain, CMU is 16-12 ATS overall and 11-8 ATS in conference.

  • CMU is 1-3 ATS in conference this season.

  • CMU is 1-3 to the under in conference this season.

Eastern Michigan Eagles

  • Under head coach Chris Creighton, the Eagles are 17-29 SU on the road.

  • The Eagles are 15-46 SU as an underdog under Creighton.

  • During that same time, EMU is 35-25-1 ATS as an underdog.

  • EMU is the least penalized team in the country, averaging 3.4 penalties per game for an average of 30 yards.

Northern Illinois Huskies

  • Under head coach Thomas Hammock (third season), the Huskies are 14-11 ATS, 9-9 ATS in conference and 10-6-1 in conference as underdogs.

  • NIU posted a 0-6 season last year. The Huskies are 6-2 this season, 4-0 in conference and lead the MAC West.

  • NIU is top 12 in the nation in rushing yards per game and fifth for rushing play percentage behind Army, Air Force, Navy, and Minnesota.

Ohio Bobcats

  • Since 2017, Ohio has a 19-12 conference record.

  • All 12 losses have been by seven points or fewer, and 10 of those 12 have been by three points or fewer.

  • During that same time, Ohio is 8-6 ATS as an underdog.

  • Ohio is 0-4 to the under in conference this season.

Kent State Golden Flashes

  • Last year’s 69-35 win over Akron tied the single-game record for most points scored and total yards (750).

  • After a 2-10 season in 2018, Kent State is 14-11 since.

  • Kent State is top 10 in the FBS in takeaways and first in the MAC for interceptions.

Miami RedHawks

  • Miami has ranked 84th or worse in total offense in the last four seasons.

  • The RedHawks won the MAC title in 2019.

  • Miami is top 20 for both opponent red-zone scoring attempts and opponent red-zone scores.

  • Miami is 5-11 to the under in conference since 2019 and 1-3 this season.

Buffalo Bulls

  • The Bulls have won four straight regular-season finales SU and ATS. They face Ball State on Nov. 23 to close the season.

  • Buffalo nearly upset Coastal Carolina in Week 3, losing 28-25 as a 14-point underdog and then nearly was upset by Old Dominion the following week, winning 35-34 as a 13-point favorite.

  • The Bulls finished last season 6-1, losing to Ball State in the MAC title game as 13-point favorites.

  • Buffalo ranks first in the conference in points scored, averaging 33.7 points per game.

  • Buffalo is top 10 in the FBS for quarterback sacks and first in the MAC.

Akron Zips

  • Since winning its last two regular season MAC games in 2017, Akron is 4-22 SU and 7-19 ATS in conference games.

  • Akron’s season win total was 2.5 and it is currently 2-6 heading into Week 10.

  • Akron is ranked last in the conference in points scored, averaging 19.9 points per game.

Bowling Green Falcons

  • Bowling Green is tied in the FBS for top field-goal percentage with a 100 percent conversion rate.

  • After finishing 0-5 last season, Bowling Green is 3-6 this year, surpassing its season win total of 1.5.

  • Bowling Green is 4-1 to the over in conference games this season.

  • Since the 2020 season, Bowling Green is 8-5 ATS as an underdog.

MAC need-to-know

  • Collectively last season, overs went 36-30. The year before: 82-69-2. If you straight bet the over in every game in the last two seasons, you would have made a profit.

  • However, MAC conference games are 20-30 to the under this season.

  • The only MAC team posting a winning over record this season is Bowling Green at 4-1.

One last bit of advice, have fun with it. The MAC can be wild, so don’t go putting your entire bankroll on one bet. Crazy things happen.

