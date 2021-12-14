Bowl betting season: Predictions for every game

College football bowl season is my absolute favorite time of the year. For the most part, bowl games feature matchups between teams that have yet to face each other. You get teams that are making their first trip to a bowl or their first bowl in years, teams that are looking to ride a win streak, and seniors looking to showcase their talents one last time.

With just a few weeks left of the 2021 season, I’ll be providing some thoughts, considerations, and picks for every bowl game. Because there are so many, there will be opportunities to cash. Hopefully, I can provide you with some of those opportunities.

The plan: If I have a strong conviction, I will label it as "pick" rather than "prediction." If you don’t see a game you’re looking for, check back periodically as this will be a running blog and posts will be added through the College Football Playoff.

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo (-10, 50.5)

Both teams are top 55 in total defense, but Toledo can put up points. Despite being No. 1 in forced turnovers, MTSU still managed to give up 35 points to Virginia Tech, 42 to Charlotte, 41 to Liberty, and 48 to Western Kentucky. The Blue Raiders are not immune to giving up scoring opportunities. The Rockets may not be an explosive offense, ranking 73rd in plays per game, but Toledo is efficient. It ranks second in takeaways, averages 33 points per game, is top 25 in points per play and top 35 in offensive touchdowns scored per game, and in its last four games played, it has scored 49 or more in three of them. Granted, it was during MACtion, but this Toledo offense is capable. It appears the weather could play a role with 14 mph winds and gusts up to 28 mph, which could explain why the total has ticked down from the opening line of 53.

The good thing about Toledo: It can run the ball, ranking top 35 in rushing yards — unlike MTSU, which ranks 97th. Toledo RB Bryant Koback, with 1,274 rushing yards and 15 ground scores, could have a big game.

Prediction: Toledo -10

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina (-10.5, 63.5)

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have failed to cover nearly every double-digit spread this year, finishing 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. Some of the highlights:

17-point favorites against Troy; a 35-28 win

12.5-point favorites to Georgia State; a 42-40 loss

24.5-point favorites to Texas State; a 35-21 win

14.5-point favorites to South Alabama; a 27-21 win

Against the only other MAC team Coastal has faced this year, it won 28-25 over Buffalo as a 14-point favorite.

NIU on the other hand is 8-4 ATS and has proven to be a well-coached unit. In the MAC championship game, the plan was executed perfectly. To keep the ball out of the hands of Kent State QB Dustin Crum, the Huskies ran and ran and ran to a 41-23 win, producing 266 yards on 61 rushing attempts and controlling the ball for 40 minutes. The Huskies have an excellent offensive line and are capable of running a similar game plan against a team that is immune to covering big spreads down the stretch.

Prediction: Northern Illinois +10.5