College football betting: We're backing Michigan ATS as a heavy favorite against Nebraska

My first piece each week has been dedicated to backing either a favorite or a game total. These picks are 8-2 overall. In Week 11 of college football, there is one massive favorite I like. There aren’t many teams (or coaches) I trust to cover a big spread, but Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh, against one of the worst defenses in the country, is worth backing.

The Wolverines offense is third in the FBS in rushing yards and sixth in yards per rush attempt. The (not so) secret offensive weapon for Michigan is Heisman-contending RB Blake Corum, who is not just quick but decisive. Behind one of the best offensive lines in the country, once he sees a hole, Corum bursts through with intent. Small in stature at 5-foot-8 but big in explosive plays, Corum is averaging six yards per carry with 13 carries of at least 20 yards, including a 61-yard run against Big Ten rival Penn State. Michigan is averaging 45 points per game at home, having scored at least 40 points in four of its games and outscoring opponents 270-68.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 102nd against the run, giving up an average of 183 rushing yards per game. Against Oklahoma, Nebraska allowed 312 total rushing yards in a 49-14 loss.

Corum will have a field day and increase his Heisman stock en route to a big ATS cover against the lowly Nebraska defense.