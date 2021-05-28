Betting: Celtics vs. Nets | May 28
Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 3 of the Nets and Celtics on Friday May 28.
Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
Kluber's last start was a no-hitter, and the Yankees are big favorites on Tuesday.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.
Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.
Danny Green (Philadelphia 76ers) with a block vs the Washington Wizards, 05/26/2021
The Dodgers might have the most unbelievable streak in sports going.
Imagine sitting in between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on your commute home.
Philadelphia sports fans have a certain reputation.
Brandon Jacobs vs. Derrick Henry is a matchup NFL fans deserve to see.
There are no (okay, a few) words to describe what just happened in Pittsburgh with Cubs infielder Javier Baez.
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge weighed in on Kyrie Irving's comments about Boston fans and the impact Irving's words could have.
The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins in Boston. The Bruins will host the Islanders in Game 1 of their series Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden, the NHL announced Thursday.
The 49ers haven't shut down the possibility of trading for Julio Jones, and that would be bad news for the Seahawks and everyone else in the NFC West.
Phil Mickelson couldn’t pick up Thursday where he left off at the PGA Championship – and that seemed perfectly OK with him.
The 2021 French Open men's singles draw and bracket, featuring Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros.
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady paid newly retired kicker Adam Vinatieri the ultimate compliment in an Instagram story post Thursday.
The Patriots held their first open OTA practice Thursday. Here's what Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran saw from Mac Jones and the other quarterbacks during the session.
The UEFA Champions League final takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and everything you need to know.