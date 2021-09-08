Betting: Will the Bucs cover -8 vs. Cowboys?

The Guardian

Centrists are concerned about the price tag, while progressives say they will oppose attempt to cut funding in the proposal President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on 5 August. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images Congress will return from its summer recess later this month, and some Democrats are already gearing up for a political fight – with each other. Democratic lawmakers are looking to pass their $3.5tn spending package, after the House and