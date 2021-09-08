Betting: Will the Bucs cover -8 vs. Cowboys?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado give their picks for the NFL 2021 season opener between the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Week 1 in the NFL is here. Finally.
Albert Pujols rewarded an adoring crowd by hitting a home run in his return to Busch Stadium, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Justin Turner homered twice and Will Smith also homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers, who won for the sixth time in eight games. St. Louis has lost four in a row.
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
A.J. Alexy managed to follow up his outstanding major league debut with something even better. Two starts into his career with Texas, the confident, rangy right-hander has made history by throwing 11 scoreless innings of two-hit ball. Alexy allowed one hit over six dominant innings, and Jose Trevino drove in two runs in a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones say there is a chance Zack Martin could come off the COVID list, but admit it's slight. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Giants coach Joe Judge indicated earlier this summer that the team would re-sign Nate Ebner. They, indeed, are doing just that. Ebner, who recently visited the team, has agreed to terms with the Giants, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ebner will take the roster spot of receiver C.J. Board, who will re-sign [more]
In two days, the Cowboys play the Bucs. Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin will — or won’t — play, after testing positive on Saturday for COVID. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy still isn’t ruling Martin out, even though McCarthy basically did just that on Sunday. Martin can return if he generates negative COVID tests at least [more]
The Packers' first unofficial depth chart of the regular season has rookie Royce Newman as the starter at right guard.
Cedric Ceballos, 52, spent 11 seasons in the NBA with five teams, most notably the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the early and mid-1990s.
Former Raiders LB Tanner Muse signs with Seahawks
The Packers are protecting QB Kurt Benkert, K JJ Molson and LS Steve Wirtel on the practice squad in Week 1.
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria program Tuesday that he's been
Sam Cunningham, an All-American at USC, and star for the New England Patriots, has died at 71
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
Saints running back Latavius Murray declined a pay cut, so he’s getting cut. The Saints are releasing Murray after they asked him to take a pay cut and he refused, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Murray was due a $2.95 million base salary this season, which is a lot to pay a backup running back. [more]