Betting: Biggest NFL Sunday in history for books!
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for BetMGM, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers for the public and the sportsbooks for NFL Week 9.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love made his first NFL start against the Chiefs. Fans embraced Love and tried to temper expectations.
The Bears kicker finally missed an extra point at Soldier Field and the reason was quite obvious.
For at least one night, no Derrick Henry, no problem. In their first game since 2016 without the two-time defending rushing champion, the Titans soundly defeated the Rams 28-9 on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee’s offense didn’t look particularly in sync for much of the night. But the unit was buoyed by a strong performance from [more]
Matthew Stafford threw two costly interceptions and evoked flashbacks of the quarterback he was traded for in the Rams' 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
So much for any certainty in the NFL by midseason. The league's pecking order was shaken up Sunday as several top teams were dealt stunning losses.
Week 9 of the NFL schedule is almost in the books. Here are some of the top playmakers and biggest losers from this Sunday's games.
The Dodgers tendered qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor before Sunday's deadline but chose not to make one to Clayton Kershaw.
Mecole Hardman spoke about the #Chiefs' recent struggles on offense and where their focus lies with an eye toward improvement. | from @TheJohnDillon
Let's get glowing, shall we?View Entire Post ›
The Carolina Panthers' Haason Reddick was not mincing words about what he thought was "a dirty play" by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
"I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses."
From being pushed around in a decisive defeat to hearing the home crowd cheer for the Broncos, Cowboys players were jolted by Sunday's loss.