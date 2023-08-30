Betting the BIG Ten: Penn State's Year?

The BIG Ten season kicks off tomorrow in Minneapolis. The Matt Rhule era begins when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (+220) take on P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (-275). Neither team is expected to contend in the BIG Ten West, but the winner keeps hope alive.

NBC will be in Happy Valley Saturday Night when the Penn State Nittany Lions (-1400) host the Mountaineers of West Virginia (+800). The hype is bordering on out of control for James Franklin's squad with phenom Drew Allar under center.

Vaughn Dalzell joined the boys of Bet the EDGE earlier today to talk college football and specifically the BIG Ten. Early in the discussion, he gave his thoughts on the BIG Ten West. He likes the Badgers (+125) under first year Head Coach Luke Fickell.

“Now that they got Tanner Mordecai (QB), a transfer from SMU…You add in one of the best defenses in the BIG Ten and across the country. Braylon Allen's up for three or four preseason awards at the running back position. This Wisconsin team is going to be loaded.”

Iowa’s new quarterback should bolster what has been a weak attack the last few years and if the Hawkeyes (+225) can score, Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks they could put at least a bit of a scare in the Badgers.

“I don't know how you feel about Cade McNamara, Jay, but if he can take them a step above what Spencer Petras did last year…”.

As far as the East Division in concerned, Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) knows what he has read but is hesitant to buy in on it being a down year for the Buckeyes (+115 to win the East).

“Everything that you look at on paper says they should take a step backwards. But they seem to reload not rebuild. So, it certainly may come down to just the venue for the Big Game in which case, yeah, I think you have to pretty much give them the best chance.”

The Buckeyes open the season with two quarterbacks. Not sure if that means they truly have a starting quarterback, but Dalzell believes their wideouts will lead this offense no matter who is under center.

“That's the best wide receiver room in the country. So, you don't have to do much as the quarterback at Ohio State. That's what I think gives them the benefit of the doubt there. I'll take the Buckeyes.”

If you are in the camp that believes the Buckeyes are vulnerable, BetMGM lists Michigan’s odds to win the East at +110 while Penn State sits at +425 to claim the top spot.

Conference championship odds at Bet MGM feature Michigan (+180) and Ohio State (+180) as co-favorites followed by Penn State (+550) and Wisconsin (+600).

Enjoy the season of BIG Ten football and enjoy the sweat.

